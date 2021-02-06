Dr. Dickerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart Dickerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Dickerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Melvin C Gluck MD PC530 1st Ave Ste 4D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Stuart Dickerman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
