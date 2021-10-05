See All Hand Surgeons in White Plains, NY
Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD

Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Elkowitz works at Orthopedics Westchester in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elkowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC
    311 North St Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 681-8808
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 05, 2021
    I been seeing Dr. Elkowitz for about year. I been having lot pain in wrist. Dr. stated I have De Quervain's Tenosynovitis & I had Cyst. I have been getting treated for both. I couldn't take pain anymore. On 10/1/21 Dr. Elkowitz performed surgery on my wrist and removed Cyst. He amazing Dr. Dr. Elkowitz explains everything to you. I'm on road to recovery. His nurse Jacqueline amazing also. Dr. Elkowitz called me next day after surgery. I appreciate it. I highly recommend him. Thank you so much.
    Uhura Carter — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902827330
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkowitz works at Orthopedics Westchester in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elkowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Elkowitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

