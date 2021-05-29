Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Epstein works at
Locations
Stuart Z Epstein MD9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 121, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-6853
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A few months ago, my allergies to food intensified, as did the allergic reactions, bordering anaphylaxis. In addition, I desperately want the vaccine. I’m allergic to several medications. Being a chronic pain in my own a**, compounding all of this, I have an autoimmune disease and can’t have adrenaline. I needed to find someone who could understand all of these issues and help me find solutions. I searched Google for, allergist autoimmune COVID vaccine. Dr. Epstein popped up first. I’ve been seeing Dr. Epstein for a few months. I need doctors to listen to me without judgement and answer all of my questions. I also LOVE transparency. If a doctor doesn’t have an answer and tells me, my respect for him or her increases exponentially. Honesty in medicine matters to me. Dr. Epstein checks all of my boxes. He’s smart, thorough, resourceful, and takes time to understand me, my situation. He presents options, roadblocks, and a pathway towards solutions. He’s a great doctor.
About Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265456610
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California School Of Med
- Cedars Sinai
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Ohio State University
