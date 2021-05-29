See All Allergists & Immunologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Epstein works at STUART Z EPSTEIN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stuart Z Epstein MD
    Stuart Z Epstein MD
9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 121, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Pollen Allergy
Itchy Skin
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Itchy Skin
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 29, 2021
    May 29, 2021
A few months ago, my allergies to food intensified, as did the allergic reactions, bordering anaphylaxis. In addition, I desperately want the vaccine. I'm allergic to several medications. Being a chronic pain in my own a**, compounding all of this, I have an autoimmune disease and can't have adrenaline. I needed to find someone who could understand all of these issues and help me find solutions. I searched Google for, allergist autoimmune COVID vaccine. Dr. Epstein popped up first. I've been seeing Dr. Epstein for a few months. I need doctors to listen to me without judgement and answer all of my questions. I also LOVE transparency. If a doctor doesn't have an answer and tells me, my respect for him or her increases exponentially. Honesty in medicine matters to me. Dr. Epstein checks all of my boxes. He's smart, thorough, resourceful, and takes time to understand me, my situation. He presents options, roadblocks, and a pathway towards solutions. He's a great doctor.
Katie — May 29, 2021
    Katie — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265456610
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California School Of Med
    • Cedars Sinai
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at STUART Z EPSTEIN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.