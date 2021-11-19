Dr. Stuart Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Feldman, DPM
Dr. Stuart Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Stuart M. Feldman Dpm A Professional Corp.8955 S Pecos Rd Ste 2B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 407-2548
Dr Feldman is a wonderful, humorous Dr. He moves quickly to help get you in and out! Really knows his stuff!
About Dr. Stuart Feldman, DPM
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
