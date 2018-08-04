See All Cardiologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Fischer works at Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp
    5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-7533
  2. 2
    Los Alamitos Cardiovascular
    3771 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-7533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2018
    Very impressed at first visit. He asked many medical history appropriate questions, listened intently, took notes, held off making any decisions wanting to obtain all previous and recent tests prior to deciding on a plan for me. Had stent last year, occlusions and congestive heart issues recently. Looking forward to his care.
    Haller Ronald in Seal Beach, CA — Aug 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1083656086
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

