Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Stuart A Friedman MD5162 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Friedman to be thorough and extremely knowledgable about allergies. He even visited the lab that provides the various samples they test with for the various allergies. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stuart Friedman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780749481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
