See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stuart Garay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stuart Garay, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (30)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Garay, MD

Dr. Stuart Garay, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Garay works at New York Pulmonary Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Powell, MD
Dr. Charles Powell, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Eden, MD
Dr. Edward Eden, MD
4.4 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Garay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    436 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 685-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterium Avium, Intracellulare Chevron Icon
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garay?

    Oct 06, 2022
    Great doctor - excellent diagnostic skills and very compassionate. I've been seeing him for over ten years. I have always adored his staff. He is incredibly responsive and caring. He listens to my concerns and works with me. He has a wicked sense of humor. Be warned that since the practice moved to NYU facility, it is maddening to try to get an appointment or get through to his staff. Carmen is terrific but I can't reach her. NYU doesn't want you to call - only access through the patient portal. Forget about the human touch when you have issues and just want to talk to a human. This is not limited to Dr. Garay nor it is a reflection of his approach. Most of my doctors are at NYU and this is typical. The doctors are great but the operation should get a negative rating.
    Great Doctor - Horrible to deal with NYU — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Garay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stuart Garay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garay to family and friends

    Dr. Garay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stuart Garay, MD.

    About Dr. Stuart Garay, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841392826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Garay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garay works at New York Pulmonary Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Garay’s profile.

    Dr. Garay has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stuart Garay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.