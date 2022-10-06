Dr. Stuart Garay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Garay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Garay, MD
Dr. Stuart Garay, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Garay works at
Dr. Garay's Office Locations
-
1
New York Office436 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 685-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garay?
Great doctor - excellent diagnostic skills and very compassionate. I've been seeing him for over ten years. I have always adored his staff. He is incredibly responsive and caring. He listens to my concerns and works with me. He has a wicked sense of humor. Be warned that since the practice moved to NYU facility, it is maddening to try to get an appointment or get through to his staff. Carmen is terrific but I can't reach her. NYU doesn't want you to call - only access through the patient portal. Forget about the human touch when you have issues and just want to talk to a human. This is not limited to Dr. Garay nor it is a reflection of his approach. Most of my doctors are at NYU and this is typical. The doctors are great but the operation should get a negative rating.
About Dr. Stuart Garay, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1841392826
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garay works at
Dr. Garay has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Garay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.