Dr. Stuart Garner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Garner works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.