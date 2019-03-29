See All Transplant Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD

Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Geffner works at Associates in Transplant and General Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geffner's Office Locations

    St Barnabas Med Ctr Renal Transplant Div
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Pain
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Stuart Geffner is a highly intelligent and compassionate surgeon. He’s a hard worker a leader in renal transplantation. He has worked his way up to chief of surgery at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. I have total confidence in his abilities. He has operated on me more than once. He and I have had “clutch” moments in the ER. He’s the best ! I would highly recommend Dr Geffner.
    About Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1649213422
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geffner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geffner works at Associates in Transplant and General Surgery in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Geffner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geffner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geffner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

