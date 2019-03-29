Overview of Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD

Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Geffner works at Associates in Transplant and General Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.