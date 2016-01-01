Dr. Stuart Ginther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Ginther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Ginther, MD
Dr. Stuart Ginther, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Ginther works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ginther's Office Locations
-
1
Yium Shenouda & Miller Partnership251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 339-2889
-
2
Nephrology Associates2300 E 3rd St Ste B, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 826-8000
-
3
Dialysis Clinic Inc1425 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-0927
-
4
Dialysis Clinic Inc Chattanooga3555 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37409 Directions (423) 756-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginther?
About Dr. Stuart Ginther, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194776799
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginther works at
Dr. Ginther has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ginther has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.