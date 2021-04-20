Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R. Franklin University of Medicine & Science - M.D. and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery916 GREEN ST, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1800Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Dermatology Associates of Greensburg PC912 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
To the average person, Dr. Glasser may appear to be just another doctor, but to those who truly know him, he is what a true doctor should be. It is not just a profession to him, it is truly about caring for people and their well-being. He is a man who lives his commitment to those he cares for and even complete strangers who he will stop and offer his advice to. His dedication reflects the honorable and committed medical professional he is. The world is blessed to have him in the medical arena and it will be a very sad day when he finally retires.
About Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1821042862
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Cook County Hospital
- General Practice - Montefiore Hospital
- R. Franklin University of Medicine & Science - M.D.
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
