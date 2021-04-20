See All Dermatologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R. Franklin University of Medicine & Science - M.D. and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Glasser works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
    916 GREEN ST, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-1800
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Greensburg PC
    912 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glasser?

    Apr 20, 2021
    To the average person, Dr. Glasser may appear to be just another doctor, but to those who truly know him, he is what a true doctor should be. It is not just a profession to him, it is truly about caring for people and their well-being. He is a man who lives his commitment to those he cares for and even complete strangers who he will stop and offer his advice to. His dedication reflects the honorable and committed medical professional he is. The world is blessed to have him in the medical arena and it will be a very sad day when he finally retires.
    Mindy — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glasser to family and friends

    Dr. Glasser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glasser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD.

    About Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821042862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Practice - Montefiore Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R. Franklin University of Medicine &amp; Science - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glasser works at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Glasser’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.