Dr. Stuart Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Gold, MD
Dr. Stuart Gold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Orthopaedic and Extremity Specialists Medical Group Inc.19000 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 542-3472
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (818) 378-1767
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Gold operates on both arms for carpal tunnel syndrome and both incisions are barely visible. Cutting edge specialist that is very respected in his field. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Stuart Gold, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790874923
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.