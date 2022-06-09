Overview of Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD

Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Goldsmith works at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.