Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
South Florida Baptist Hospital301 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 684-2663
Brandon Open Mri615 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2663
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
write this review to express my gratitude for the wonderful experience I received through my recent surgery at Orthopedic Medical Group of Tampa Fishawk on my torn meniscus. Dr. Goldsmith took his time with me from day one. He explained what was going on and, most importantly, listened to what I said From the first day I scheduled my initial appointment to today. I have been treated by all members of your staff in the most professional, compassionate and kind manner possible. Once it was decided I was going to have surgery, Nina the surgery coordinator took over. Truly a gem to be treasured there! Nina is extremely professional, efficient and personable in coordinating the numerous facets needed for a smooth experience. In addition to what a patient my expect as routine in scheduling surgery. The whole staff at the new surgery center where I had my sugery, on numerous occasions went above and beyond by placing that extra call to assure I had taken care of things.
About Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811917990
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- St John General Hospital
- Autonama University of Guadalajara
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Dr. Goldsmith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldsmith speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.