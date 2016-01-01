Dr. Stuart Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Goodman, MD
Dr. Stuart Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Frederick Office196 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-3130
-
2
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 280-1234
-
3
Stuart J Goodman MD7501 Surratts Rd Ste 309, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 856-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
About Dr. Stuart Goodman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982601068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.