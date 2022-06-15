Dr. Stuart Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Graham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Pediatrics16918 Dove Canyon Rd Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
We love Dr. Graham. I never feel like he is rushed or judged because he takes the time to explain everything with detail. He is very sensitive to how a first time mom feels about things like going back to work, low milk supply, feeling overwhelmed. His calmness and attitude put me at ease with much of what I was feeling the first few months of my son's life. I am so grateful for Dr. Graham.
About Dr. Stuart Graham, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083680060
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
