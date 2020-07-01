Dr. Stuart Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Haber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Emory U Affil Hosp
Dr. Haber works at
1
Stuart W. Haber MD PC12a Sheridan Sq, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 929-2370
2
Snore Anesthesia PC275 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Union Health Center160 W 26TH ST, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Haber?
Dr. Haber is an exceptional physician and truly cares about the patient. He’s brilliant, dedicated and gives patients the time needed.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235164955
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Haber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.