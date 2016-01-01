Overview

Dr. Stuart Hagan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Hagan works at Office in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.