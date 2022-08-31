See All General Surgeons in Katy, TX
Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (55)
Map Pin Small Katy, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD

Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Harlin works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Embolism, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Katy
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8346
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Cypress
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 350, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore
    11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-6325
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights
    925 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Embolism
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Embolism
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Harlin did my angiogram. I just told him today how comforting it was during my procedure to hear him saying 'your doing great and we are almost done' things like this seem small but it makes all the difference!
    Kathy Carroll — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568435618
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Keesler Med Center and Afb
    Residency
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Center and Afb
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
