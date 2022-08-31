Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD
Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Harlin works at
Dr. Harlin's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Katy23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-8346
-
2
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 350, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 486-8346Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights925 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harlin?
Dr. Harlin did my angiogram. I just told him today how comforting it was during my procedure to hear him saying ‘your doing great and we are almost done’ things like this seem small but it makes all the difference!
About Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568435618
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Keesler Med Center and Afb
- Keesler Med Center and Afb
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harlin works at
Dr. Harlin has seen patients for Embolism, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.