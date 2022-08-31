Overview of Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD

Dr. Stuart Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Harlin works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Embolism, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.