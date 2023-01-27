Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Hersey works at
Locations
-
1
Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry8012 112th Street Ct E Ste 340, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 864-9889
-
2
Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry11201 88th Ave E Ste 120, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 864-9889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hersey?
Love this office! Always leave feeling great about how the appointment went.
About Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760482392
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|Yale University
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hersey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hersey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hersey works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.