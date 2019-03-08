Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO
Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Hetrick works at
Dr. Hetrick's Office Locations
Foothills Neurology P C.4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Headache Institute7054 E Cochise Rd Ste B230, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 961-2365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an appointment with Dr. Hetrick & found him to be kind,a good listener,thoughtful in considering my bizarre neurological symptoms, & finally, after many years of trying to determine what my baseline problem is, he was able to provide a differential diagnosis that made perfect sense. My only complaint had to do with his nurse practitioner, whom the patient must see prior to seeing this physician. She seemed uncaring & didn't seem to listen particularly well, which was unfortunate.
About Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932101730
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute, Az
- Medical College Of Virginia, Va
- Michigan Ostophathic Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Neurology
Dr. Hetrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hetrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hetrick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Headache, and more.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
