Dr. Stuart Higano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Higano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Madison Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Phelps Health and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology At Missouri Baptist3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7272
-
2
Gordon Goldman MD LLC612 E High St Ste 220, Potosi, MO 63664 Directions (573) 438-3660
-
3
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Madison Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Phelps Health
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.He saved my life. I had the widowmaker heart attack.We know how those generally turn out.But here I am.All because of Dr.Higano.I could never thank you enough doctor??
About Dr. Stuart Higano, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114998978
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Higano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
