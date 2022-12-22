See All Hand Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD

Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Hilliard works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hilliard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Denton
    3535 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 384-3535
  2. 2
    North Texas Hand Center
    3201 Colorado Blvd Ste 103, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 442-6760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Contracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Hilliard is caring, gentle and is down to earth. He is very knowledgeable and is highly recommended by his colleagues. I'm a 42 year veteran of the OR. Being an OR nurse, I'm very picky about my doctors. I highly recommend Dr Hilliard. You'll love his care and appreciate his comforting ways. He'll put you at ease if you need hand surgery.
    Janet Conrad RN CNOR — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366651630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilliard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilliard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilliard works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hilliard’s profile.

    Dr. Hilliard has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilliard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

