Dr. Stuart Hough, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (64)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Hough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Hough works at Pain Management Specialists in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catoctin Spine Center
    56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 453-9182
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Management Specialists
    15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 302, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 453-9182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Hough, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568417871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hough has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

