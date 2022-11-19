Dr. Stuart Hough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Hough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Catoctin Spine Center56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 453-9182Wednesday8:15am - 12:00pm
Pain Management Specialists15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 302, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 453-9182
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I was referred to Dr. Hough by my long time primary physician Dr. Joseph Aswal..he highly recommended Dr. Hough (Huff) and I totally trust my doctor. Dr. Hough read my MRI, etc and was very aware of my issues prior to speaking with me. He took his time, was sincerely concerned and talked with me in a way I could understand plus showed me the MRI and explained some things I was not aware of. The same afternoon I was scheduled for a procedure at the Monocacy Surgical Center which is the first step to what I believe will be my recovery. Like my primary and myself Dr. Hough does not like medication as the 1st option. I've been a runner most of my life and have ran at least 25 miles a week up until about six months ago. My goal is to go to pt and walk without pain and do what I have to do. He is very much like Dr. Ashwal and that is the very highest compliment I could give him. Thanks you - Nancy Notestine 11/18/22
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568417871
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Winthrop University Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Hough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hough has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.