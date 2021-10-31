Dr. Stuart Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Jacobson, MD
Dr. Stuart Jacobson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Memorial Cardiology Associates PA915 Gessner Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-0059Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Katy Preventive Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 620, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 398-4944Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
I work in healthcare and am very weary of doctors. He had an excellent personality, was very clinically skilled, practical, an active listener, explained and communicated with me well, and I felt as if there were many people waiting on him in the waiting room. He took all the time I wanted to ask questions, make sure recommendations, and help me chose the next specialist I could see. I never want to go to another cardiologist. My experience with him exceeded expectations.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Luke's Hospital Baylor
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
