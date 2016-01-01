Overview of Dr. Stuart Jordan, MD

Dr. Stuart Jordan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Womens Wellness Center in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.