Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.