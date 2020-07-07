Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD
Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 77, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8947
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kahn is a terrific rehab specialist who has seen me through multiple different orthopedic and joint problems. He is careful, caring, experienced, and very skilled. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stuart Kahn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.