Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD
Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kassan works at
Dr. Kassan's Office Locations
Colorado Arthritis Associates198 Union Blvd Ste 150, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 892-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr, yes it’s a bit of a wait, but it’s worth it. He makes people feel heard.
About Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1093706475
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Ctr
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassan has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassan.
