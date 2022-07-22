Overview of Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD

Dr. Stuart Kassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kassan works at Colorado Arthritis Associates in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.