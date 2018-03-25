Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD
Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Stuart J. Kaufman MD & Assoc. PA6329 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-7616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kaufman Eye Institute Wesley Chapel2145 Cypress Ridge Blvd # 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-1133
Kaufman Eye Institute4002 Sun City Center Blvd Unit 103, Sun City Center, FL 33573 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kaufman Eye Institute1814 W C 48, Bushnell, FL 33513 Directions (386) 574-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaufman and his staff are great! I have the best eyesight I've had in years , and I would recommend him highly to any one I really appreciate the gift of sight Dr Kaufman has provided for me.
About Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty Usc Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.