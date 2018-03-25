Overview of Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD

Dr. Stuart Kaufman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman Eye Institute in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL, Sun City Center, FL and Bushnell, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.