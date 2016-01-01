See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Newark, NJ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD

Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Kilstein works at NBIMC Lung Transplant in Newark, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kilstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7123
  2. 2
    Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Septic Shock Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649353624
Education & Certifications

  • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
  • Jewish Med Ctr
  • Mt Sinai Svcs
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kilstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kilstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

