Overview

Dr. Stuart King, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.