Dr. Stuart King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart King, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-5027
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
About Dr. Stuart King, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790764462
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.