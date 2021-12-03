Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD
Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kinsella works at
Dr. Kinsella's Office Locations
-
1
Vero Orthopaedics II PA3955 Indian River Dr E Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 569-2330
-
2
Sebastian Urgent Care801 Wellness Way, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-9510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinsella?
Dr. Kinsella has been taking care of my previous back surgeries since I moved to Vero Beach. He is an exceptionally fine orthopedist who listens, evaluates and understands the spine. I always get good treatment when I go to him. His staff is wonderful, too. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1023421971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsella accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsella works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.