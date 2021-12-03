See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD

Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kinsella works at Vero Orthopaedics II PA in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinsella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vero Orthopaedics II PA
    3955 Indian River Dr E Ste 100, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-2330
  2. 2
    Sebastian Urgent Care
    801 Wellness Way, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 388-9510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr. Kinsella has been taking care of my previous back surgeries since I moved to Vero Beach. He is an exceptionally fine orthopedist who listens, evaluates and understands the spine. I always get good treatment when I go to him. His staff is wonderful, too. I highly recommend him.
    Mary Cole — Dec 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD
    About Dr. Stuart Kinsella, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023421971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.