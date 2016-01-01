Overview of Dr. Stuart Kirschenbaum, DPM

Dr. Stuart Kirschenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.