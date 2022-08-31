Overview

Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Kittay works at Dermatology Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.