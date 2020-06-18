Overview of Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD

Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kuschner works at ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY MEDICAL GROUP in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.