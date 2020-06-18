Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD
Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kuschner works at
Dr. Kuschner's Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgery Medical Group8635 W 3rd St Ste 990W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5900
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-1884Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I lacerated my right thumb yesterday. Called Dr. Kuschner's office and was able to get a same day appointment. He was kind and thoughtful. Will have a follow up in 2 days for wound check. Office Staff are excellent and caring. Highly recommend Dr. Stuart Kuschner!
About Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuschner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kuschner has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuschner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.