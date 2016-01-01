Dr. Stuart Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Landau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Landau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Landau works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology and Internal Medicine Associates510 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landau?
About Dr. Stuart Landau, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578626123
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landau works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.