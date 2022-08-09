Dr. Stuart Lander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Lander, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Lander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.
Dr. Lander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HeartPlace North Arlington902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-3003
-
2
HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital-BHVH3409 Worth St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 841-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lander?
He treated me in Arlington Memorial hospital I was in miserable shape my heart won’t work but finally it did, he told me he can’t believe he’s talking to me to discharge me he never thought that I gonna come out of it. I told him my time didn’t come yet. It was really a miracle.Fist I thank God for that then I thank Dr.Lander for his good work and I also thank the great team of nurses in the ICU that did extra ordinary work.
About Dr. Stuart Lander, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215991906
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center|Baylor University Medical Center
- University Health System
- University Health System|UT Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lander works at
Dr. Lander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lander speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.