Overview

Dr. Stuart Lander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.



Dr. Lander works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.