Overview

Dr. Stuart Leicht, MD is a Dermatologist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Leicht works at East Tennessee Medical and Surgical Dermatology in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.