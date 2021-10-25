Dr. Stuart Leicht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leicht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Leicht, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Leicht, MD is a Dermatologist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Leicht works at
Locations
1
East Tennessee Medical and Surgical Dermatology2898 Boones Creek Rd Ste 105, Johnson City, TN 37615 Directions (423) 262-0112
2
ETSU Physicians & Associates4 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-7931
3
Quillen East Tennessee State University329 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Leicht quickly and accurately diagnosed a condition I have dealt with most of my life. The treatment was quickly successful and I am living rash/hives free for the first time in my 52 years of life. I only wish I had found him sooner!
About Dr. Stuart Leicht, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013902907
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leicht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leicht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leicht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leicht works at
Dr. Leicht has seen patients for Dermatitis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leicht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Leicht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leicht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leicht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leicht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.