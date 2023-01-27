Overview of Dr. Stuart Levine, MD

Dr. Stuart Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.