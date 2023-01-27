Dr. Stuart Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
My 1st time meeting Dr Levine and it was an absolute pleasure! He was professional knowledgeable and confident. I have no reservation about his diagnosis.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Amherst College
