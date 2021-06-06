Overview

Dr. Stuart Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Rockville Dermatology in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Impetigo and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.