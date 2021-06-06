Dr. Stuart Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Levine, DO
Overview
Dr. Stuart Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Locations
Rockville Dermatology P.C.2000 N Village Ave Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-1717
Stuart R Levine Dermatology PC1717 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 331-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levine takes pride in what he does, If he does not like the way it looks what ever the case is dr Levine will follow you up with another visit to make sure the healing process of the care he gave you is 100% ok (The feeling i received was like being part of my family.
About Dr. Stuart Levine, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Cellulitis, Impetigo and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.