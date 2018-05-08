Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Lewis, DO
Dr. Stuart Lewis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Ira Martin Fine MD PA10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 375-8800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis is a very patient and kind man. He listens well and gives great practical advice. I would recommend him in a heartbeat.
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.