Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD
Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
Cherry Creek Eye Physicians and Surgeons4999 E Kentucky Ave Ste 202, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 691-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Had cataract surgery. Vision corrected to 20/20 from extremely near sighted with cataracts. Closest thing to a miracle I can ever imagine. Cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Lewis and the entire team at Cherry Creek Eye.
About Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700874765
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Northwestern University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.