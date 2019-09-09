Dr. Stuart Lustberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Lustberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Lustberg, MD
Dr. Stuart Lustberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lustberg's Office Locations
Huntington Bay Obstetrics & Gynecology PC110 E Main St Ste 3, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 271-4330
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Lustberg for over 15 years. I have had Insurance changes and needed to switch doctors which I was not happy with. I pay out of pocket to see him now even though I have insurance ( he does not participate with) He is very kind, understanding and takes his time during your visit with him. I have never waited more than 15 minutes to see him.
About Dr. Stuart Lustberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528120102
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lustberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lustberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lustberg has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lustberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lustberg speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.