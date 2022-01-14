Overview of Dr. Stuart Marks, MD

Dr. Stuart Marks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Marks works at Augusta Eye MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.