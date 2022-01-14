Dr. Stuart Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Marks, MD
Dr. Stuart Marks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Southern Anesthesia of Augusta LLC905 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 922-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very friendly staff. Everyone was well trained, and knowledgeable. Dr. Marks has taken care of three generations of my family, and we are all very happy with the care.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.