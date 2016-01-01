Dr. Stuart McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart McCarthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart McCarthy, MD
Dr. Stuart McCarthy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
Mccarthy & Stevens Mds1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste J, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-5406
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart McCarthy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932105715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarthy speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.