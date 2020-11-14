Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD
Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 340, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 234-9861
Hughston Clinic P.c.6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 576-3380
Providence Portland Medical Center4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Montgomery for a workers comp injury of a Humerus fracture. He explained the situation well and was patient with my questions. Most of all he was in no hurry to rush me into the operating room!. I was able to heal with out surgery.
About Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295733723
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
