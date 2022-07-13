See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO

Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .

Dr. Morgenstein works at KIDZ MEDICAL SERVICES INC in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Morgenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidz Medical Services Inc
    2600 IMMOKALEE RD, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 213-0690
  2. 2
    Kidz Medical
    14421 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 597-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morgenstein?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Where ears are concerned, Dr. Morgenstein is the best of the best. My son has been a patient of his for over 7 years, and I know we couldn’t be getting any better care.
    Lingram — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morgenstein to family and friends

    Dr. Morgenstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morgenstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO.

    About Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962499988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstein has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stuart Morgenstein, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.