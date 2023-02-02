Dr. Stuart Ort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Ort, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Ort, MD
Dr. Stuart Ort, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Ort's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge485 Us 1 S Ste 350, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 549-3934
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. This doctor is a miracle doctor! With the choices he made on what medications I should b on and just his knowledge of my condition was extremely helpful ! Thank you !
About Dr. Stuart Ort, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ort has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ort accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ort has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ort.
