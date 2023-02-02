Overview of Dr. Stuart Ort, MD

Dr. Stuart Ort, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ort works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Woodbridge in Iselin, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.