Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (134)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD

Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Patterson works at Central Florida Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, PL in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, P.L.
    2000 E Edgewood Dr Ste 112, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 666-3436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Calcinosis Cutis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215931753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Natal, Addington Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cape Town
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson works at Central Florida Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, PL in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patterson’s profile.

    Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

