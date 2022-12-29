Overview of Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD

Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Central Florida Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, PL in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.