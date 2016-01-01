See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Stuart Pearlman, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Pearlman, MD

Dr. Stuart Pearlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Texas A &amp; M University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Pearlman works at Los Gatos Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart R. Pearlman
    320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 16, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 692-3043
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stuart Pearlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255399515
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas A &amp;amp; M University
    Medical Education

