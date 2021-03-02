Overview of Dr. Stuart Posner, MD

Dr. Stuart Posner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Posner works at Arthritis Care Specialists PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.